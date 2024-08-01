Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

