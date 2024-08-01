Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 70161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Cohu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

Insider Activity at Cohu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $97,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.