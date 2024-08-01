Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COHU. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 158.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $97,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

