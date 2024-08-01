Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFX opened at GBX 854 ($10.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.63 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 788.60. Colefax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

