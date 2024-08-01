Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
Shares of CFX opened at GBX 854 ($10.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.63 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 788.60. Colefax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 917 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50.
About Colefax Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colefax Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.