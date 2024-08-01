Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,473. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

