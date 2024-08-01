Comerica Bank Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $12.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.62. 3,118,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.17 and a 200-day moving average of $296.91.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.82.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

