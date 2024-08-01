Comerica Bank Sells 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.11. 442,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,117. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

