Comerica Bank Sells 29,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,474. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.