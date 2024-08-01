Comerica Bank Sells 3,060 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of LPLA traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.35. 493,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,922. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

