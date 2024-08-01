Comerica Bank Sells 908 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,288. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

