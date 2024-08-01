Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells $343,330.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 620,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 274,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 48,567 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 568.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

