Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commvault Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

