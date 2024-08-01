Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62.68 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $52.77 or 0.00081443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $441.19 million and $62.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008636 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,937.56 or 0.44661569 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,750 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,653.0366627 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.16057045 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $52,040,467.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.