Computer Modelling Group (CMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Computer Modelling Group to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$13.86 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

