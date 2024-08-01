ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

