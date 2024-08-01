Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ED traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.