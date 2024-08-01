Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,068 shares of company stock worth $8,088,556. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

