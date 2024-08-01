Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,856. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 6.11% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

