Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $752,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $570.15. 1,492,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,288. The company has a market capitalization of $524.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $587.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

