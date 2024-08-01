COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

