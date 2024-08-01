COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues Earnings Results

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CDP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 1,875,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,174. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
