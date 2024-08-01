Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

