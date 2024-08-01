Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.
Corning Price Performance
GLW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 13,380,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,678. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $4,885,294. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.