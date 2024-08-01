Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 13,380,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,678. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $4,885,294. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

