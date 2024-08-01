Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.33. 1,149,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,195,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

