Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,904,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.