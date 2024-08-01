Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Matthew M. Cain Sells 8,953 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

