Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Up 4.7%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.78. 559,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,335,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $317,237 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $9,525,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emory University acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,893,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

