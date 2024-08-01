CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRAI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.