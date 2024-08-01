CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Trading Down 11.5%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $153.11 and last traded at $154.67. 34,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 36,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRA International

CRA International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,136.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,610 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.