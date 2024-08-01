Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,480. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
