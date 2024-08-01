Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.950-5.150 EPS.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,480. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.28.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

