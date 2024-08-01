Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.82. 23,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,339. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

