Creekmur Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 249,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

