Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $83,046,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,699 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.