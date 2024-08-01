Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 873,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

