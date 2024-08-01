Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $801,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. 5,491,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,053. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.