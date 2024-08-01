Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $151.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.