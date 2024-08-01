Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.
RLI Price Performance
NYSE RLI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.12. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $151.47.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
RLI Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Further Reading
