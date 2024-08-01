Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 47,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.