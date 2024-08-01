Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 66,086 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

