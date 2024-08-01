Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 18,691 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STEW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 121,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,619. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

