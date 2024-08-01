Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 460,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 114,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

