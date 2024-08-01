Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,347,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

