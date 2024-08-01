Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,985,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.09. 487,407 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

