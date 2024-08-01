Creekmur Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 661,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

