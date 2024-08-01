Creekmur Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,761,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,812. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

