Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

