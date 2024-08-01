Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 2,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Critical Metals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Critical Metals stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

