Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,868,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

