Cronos Price Hits $0.0873 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $8.79 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00039839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

