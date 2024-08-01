CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.78 and a 200-day moving average of $325.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

