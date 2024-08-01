CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,467. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

